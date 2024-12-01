"Another Perspective" painting exhibition underway at Laleh Gallery

TEHRAN- An exhibition of paintings by Iranian artist Alireza Esmaeili is currently underway at Tehran’s Laleh Gallery.

Entitled "Another Perspective", the exhibit presents a collection of 20 paintings, all executed in the style of abstract expressionism.

In his exhibition statement, Esmaeili explains that his artworks, through pure forms and colors, invites viewers to appreciate beauty anew.

Regarding the exhibition, he expressed that some scholars in the field of art believe that all forms of artistic expression, in their elevated state, strive to draw closer to music.

“Unity, rhythm, harmony, the organic connection of components with each other and the entirety, as well as the movement of each element within defined realms and various dimensions while maintaining a harmonic and melodic bond, are among the characteristics that align music with human nature. Such experiences elevate the audience, invigorating their very souls or inspiring them.”

He elaborated: "If a painter follows such a path, they become closer to the essence of existence, nature, and the beautiful-loving, beauty-seeking human spirit. I have also endeavored in my works to reflect this and convey a touch of this fluid harmony existing in reality through pure forms and colors, inviting the viewer to a new appreciation of beauty."

Alireza Esmaeili is a graduate of painting at Sooreh University and has over twenty years of experience in the visual arts. He is also a member of the Institute for the Development of Visual Arts and an art consultant at the Research Institute of Culture and Islamic Art.

The "Another Perspective" exhibition will be running until December 7 at the gallery located on Fatemi St., off Laleh Park.

