Israeli media focusing on Syria: The convergence of interests

SOUTH LEBANON - Over the past few days, the Israeli media has shown a clear interest in what is happening in Syria, while Netanyahu has held in-depth consultations with his government about these developments.

The Hebrew language Kan 11 channel has broadcast an interview with one of the terrorists named Suhail Hamoud (aka Abu Taw), that “among other things, Hamoud was reassuring the public in Israel.”

The terrorist Hamoud has addressed the Zionist colonial settlers: “My message is that you should not worry about us from Iran and Hezbollah. We will confront them. Brother, you should fear Bashar al-Assad, Iran and Hezbollah, not us.”

Kan 11 has revealed that the Israeli side continues to monitor the battles between “the Assad regime and the rebels, and the developments of events, and is keen not to allow Iran to smuggle weapons into the region under the cover of these battles.”

Meanwhile, units of the Syrian armed forces – operating in the northern Hama countryside – last night (Saturday night) reinforced their defensive lines with various means of fire, personnel and equipment.

A Syrian military source told SANA that the Syrian army had confronted the terrorist groups, preventing them from making any breach. The army, the source said, was able to “expel the terrorists from a number of areas, most notably Qalaat al-Madiq and Maardis, where it killed dozens, while the rest fled.”

In parallel, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held contacts with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, as well as Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed.

Al Assad has confirmed that the army will defend the Syrian territory, in exchange for clear support in the words of al-Sudani and bin Zayed for Syria to preserve the integrity of its territory.

This movement is important in its timing, as Damascus received Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Sunday before moving to Ankara.

In turn, the Syrian and Russian warplanes have targeted the terrorist groups in Hazarin and al-Rakaya in the southern Idlib countryside. They have also targeted points of the so-called “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” in the vicinity of Khan Sheikhoun, south of Idlib, and Morek in the northern Hama countryside.

Further, the Syrian army has fortified its positions in Hama and its north, as it regained control of the town of Halfaya in the northern Hama countryside.

The Syrian and Russian air forces continue to pound the strongholds of the so-called “Jabhat al-Nusra” militants in the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib.

Syria state TV has confirmed that the army has killed nearly 1400 Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the past four days.

In a statement, the Syrian Ministry of Defense has denied the veracity of the news published by terrorist organizations about the withdrawal of the Syrian army from Hama. The statement points out that military units are stationed in the northern and eastern countryside of Hama province, “and are fully prepared to repel any potential terrorist attack.”

Besides, the Syrian army has stressed that it will continue to confront terrorists to restore control over Aleppo, its countryside, and its institutions.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army units have been redeployed near Aleppo International Airport to prevent the destruction of the city’s neighborhood. Simultaneously, army aircraft are targeting their gatherings in Aleppo and its countryside.

The Russian Reconciliation Centre in Syria has announced the elimination of at least 300 militants in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib in northern Syria, in cooperation with the Syrian army.

Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy head of the center, has stated that “rocket and bomb strikes were carried out on militant concentrations, observation points, ammunition depots and artillery positions, and at least 300 militants were eliminated, over the course of 24 hours.”