Dream House Ensemble to perform Karlheinz Stockhausen’s “Stimmung” at IAF

TEHRAN-Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran will host a contemporary music performance by the Dream House Ensemble on Tuesday.

The event is the 24th session from the series of the “Delkook” program, which is dedicated to the live performance of ambient music, Honaronline reported.

Managed by Soheil Shirangi, and supervised by Parsa Sotudeh, the Dream House Ensemble will perform the German composer Karlheinz Stockhausen’s 1968 piece “Stimmung”.

Sina Jabbari, Farhad Mohammadi, Melina Johari, Nastaran Bakhtiari, and Mana Esmailfard perform in the ensemble.

“Stimmung” is a tonal and yet also a serial composition. It is the first major Western composition to be based entirely on the production of vocal harmonics, and the first to use overtones as a primary element. An additional innovation is the unique kind of rhythmic polyphony that arises from the gradual transformation/assimilation of rhythmic models.

Karlheinz Stockhausen (1928-2007) is widely acknowledged by critics as one of the most important but also controversial composers of the 20th and early 21st centuries. He is known for his groundbreaking work in electronic music, having been called the “father of electronic music,” for introducing controlled chance (aleatory techniques) into serial composition, and for musical spatialization.

Dream House Ensemble was formed in 2018 to perform the works of contemporary composers and introduce them to the audience. The attention and selection of Dream House Ensemble’s repertoires are mostly focused on the less performed works of composers of the second half of the 20th century.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. and the admission is free for the public. The IAF is situated at Artists Park on North Mousavi Street, Taleqani Street.

SS/