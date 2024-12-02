Netanyahu’s testimony in corruption trial moved for security reasons

Netanyahu’s testimony in his corruption trial will be moved from Jerusalem (al-Quds) to an underground fortified hall in Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel has reported citing the country’s court administration.

The decision comes after the Israeli security agency Shin Bet informed the court about “threats” to the prime minister. Since the Jerusalem court does not have adequate bomb shelters, it was decided to choose a different location.

Netanyahu is scheduled to testify on December 10 in three cases related to fraud, bribery and breach of trust, filed in 2019.