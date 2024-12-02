Shiraz, Dushanbe named sister cities

TEHRAN - A sisterhood agreement aimed at enhancing tourism exchange between Iran’s ancient city of Shiraz, and Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, has been signed during a ceremony attended by cultural, tourism, and municipal officials from both sides.

The agreement, signed in Shiraz on Sunday, involved the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of Fars province, Shiraz Municipality officials, representatives from the Tajikistan Embassy in Iran, and private sector stakeholders in tourism from both countries.

Mohammad Sabet-Eqlidi who presides over the provincial directorate, emphasized the historical and cultural bonds between the two nations. “Iran and Tajikistan share a common civilizational heritage,” the official said.

“Historically, Iran was at the heart of the civilization of 33 nations, a legacy vividly depicted in Persepolis,” the official underlined.

In his remarks, Sabet-Eqlidi pointed to the shared language and cultural ties, which have fostered mutual familiarity between the two nations.

“Tajik tourists feel at home in Shiraz, and Iranians who cherish their history and culture can devotedly explore Tajikistan and its attractions” he added.

Highlighting Fars province’s renowned attractions, Eqlidi mentioned Persepolis, a global symbol of Iranian heritage, and the tombs of literary giants Hafez and Sadi in Shiraz, which attract tourists worldwide.

He also underscored the province’s rich craft heritage, with Shiraz recognized as a global handicraft hub and Abadeh listed as a world city of woodcarving.

The director also pointed to the potential of Fars as a destination for nature tourism, adventure sports, and health tourism. “Shiraz is a leading health tourism hub in Iran, annually welcoming many visitors from the Persian Gulf region seeking medical care,” Eqlidi stated.

Moreover, the official suggested that organizing cultural days and tourism events would be instrumental in showcasing the unique offerings of both nations and advancing mutual tourism development.

The signing ceremony included face-to-face meetings between private sector representatives from Tajikistan and Fars province, fostering opportunities for deeper collaboration.

Dushanbe

Dushanbe, with its rural hinterland of lush grassy pastures and snow-capped mountains visible from the city center, is a charming metropolis designed around parks, lakes, and fountains.

Following a decade of all-out development, the city center now exudes a palpable sense of accomplishment. Its grand boulevard, Rudaki Avenue, gracefully weaves through pastel-toned Soviet-era relics and modern symbols of national pride. Chief among these is the golden statue of 10th-century leader Ismoil Somoni, standing prominently in Friendship Square. This iconic landmark embodies the spirit of renewal and cultural renaissance that defines contemporary Dushanbe and Tajikistan as a whole.

Shiraz

Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, Shiraz has become synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry, and crafts skills passed down from generation to generation. It was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world and was the Iranian capital during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking to this provincial capital.

Eram Garden, Afif-Abad Garden, Tomb of Hafez, Tomb of Sa’di, Jameh Mosque of Atigh, and Persepolis are among the historical, cultural, and ancient sites of Shiraz that are of interest to domestic and foreign tourists.

AM