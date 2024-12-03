Iranian young adult novel “The Monster's Shadow” published in English

TEHRAN- “The Monster's Shadow,” written by Iranian young adult fiction author Abbas Jahangirian, has recently been published in English.

Translated by Mitra Khatoonabadi, the English version of the book has been released by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon in Tehran.

Focusing on the necessity of protecting endangered animals, “The Monster's Shadow” was initially published in 2016 by the institute and brought great recognition to Jahangirian.

The story follows a girl named Maral who visits Golestan National Park with her brother. There, she meets a filmmaker named Afra, who invites her to act in a movie. It is revealed early in the narrative that Maral has been friends with a leopard from the forest for many years, and she accepts the proposal. Thus, the story unfolds two intertwining lives: Maral’s friendship with the leopard and the tale of her grandmother Laleh’s bond with a tiger fifty years earlier.

The English edition of "The Monster's Shadow" is available for purchase on the Institute's website and in its stores. The book is suitable for readers aged 15 and above.

The Armenian version of the book was unveiled in October 2023 during a ceremony in Armenia.

In 2020, the Children’s Book Council of Iran recognized the novel in the Honor List of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY). It was also nominated for the Book of the Year award.

“The Monster's Shadow” has received an award from the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults at the 18th Children and Teen Book Prize, the silver badge from the 5th round of Flying Turtle Award.

Jahangirian, 70, has a master’s degree in dramatic literature from University of Tehran. Besides writing books, he also teaches story writing at the university.

The Association of Writers for Children and Youth in Iran has nominated Jahangirian for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA) in 2024, in the author category.

The veteran writer has been selected due to his prolific career of almost 50 years, which encompasses literature, research, theater, and film. His creative output spans across all age groups, ranging from children to teenagers and adults.

His works stand out for their unique spirit, despite the diverse range of styles and formats. Iran's magnificent history, profound cultural heritage, and astonishing literary works, along with the preservation of nature's ecosystems, the protection of endangered forests and animals, promoting world peace, and conveying emotions of love and grief, resonates deeply in his works, while simultaneously addressing the struggles of teenagers and children.

Some of his works have attracted the attention of directors because of their visual style and they have been adapted for the cinema and television, such as “Hamoon and the Sea” and “New Year’s Day”. Other than English, some of his books have been translated to Armenian, Kazakh, Arabic, Turkish, and Russian.

Astrid Lindgren was prominent in the development of children's literature as an art form. The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award is awarded to those who continue to work in her spirit: with imagination, bravery, respect and empathy, and maintaining the highest level of artistic excellence.

