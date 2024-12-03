Young Scientists Congress hosts 60 countries on future of science and technology

More than 170 events are planned at the Sirius University of Science and Technology, where the IV Young Scientists Congress is taking place. Over 7,000 guests from more than 60 countries will take part in business sessions, round tables, discussions and sports competitions. TV BRICS is the official media partner of the event.

On the opening day of the congress, researchers discussed key areas of modern scientific and technological progress. In particular, scientists touched upon such topics as microelectronics, introduction of artificial intelligence in education and bioeconomics. Special attention was paid to international scientific cooperation and the development of engineering professions. At the session on high-tech medicines, participants talked about breakthroughs in cell and gene therapy and new approaches in modern medicine.



During the discussion on sky and space exploration, scientists considered the development of unmanned aerial systems and space services based on low-orbit satellite constellations.

An important part of the event was a discussion of the potential for synergy between art and technology in the creative industries. At the sessions "Kinotech: a new vector for the development of the film industry" and "Art as biomechanics: human-technology interaction" participants explored how modern technologies can transform art and the film industry.



In addition to scientific events, a rich cultural and sports programme is planned, including a hockey master class, a friendly match between young scientists, film screenings of films about science and other events. On 28 November, participants will test football in the concept of "fijital" – an innovative discipline at the intersection of physical activity and digital technology.



The congress venue also hosts the finals of the RTC Cup International Youth Robotics Competition with the participation of 62 strongest teams of young engineers from Russia and Belarus. In the competition, students demonstrate their skills on a special polygon-labyrinth, where the features of rugged and urban terrain, the consequences of disasters and other conditions in which a human can notc work are modelled.

Another highlight of the meeting will be the launch of the initiative of the All-Russian complex "Ready for Work and Defence Mentally" (GTO-M), aimed at preserving the nation's intellectual potential and extending cognitive longevity. The project continues the programme of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science and promotes the importance of keeping the brain active. Participants will be able to undergo testing to assess cognitive functions through game tasks, including tests of memory, reaction, logic and attention.



The IV Young Scientists Congress takes place on 27-29 November. It is a key event of the Decade of Science and Technology in Russia (2022-2031), announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The event is organised by the Roscongress Foundation, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation and the Coordination Council for Youth Affairs in the Scientific and Educational Spheres of the Presidential Council for Science and Education. The 9th BRICS Young Scientists Forum and the BRICS Young Innovator Prize will also be held on the margins of the Congress.



(source: TV BRICS)