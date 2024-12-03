Heritage official highlights significance of Konar Sandal archaeological site

TEHRAN - Mostafa Dehpahlavan, head of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, has emphasized the importance of archaeological excavations at the Bronze Age site of Konar Sandal in southern Iran’s Jiroft region.

Speaking during a visit to the site on Monday, Dehpahlavan underscored the need for continuous research and preservation efforts at this globally renowned heritage location.

After a 16-year hiatus, excavations at Konar Sandal resumed under the leadership of renowned archaeologist Seyyed Mansour Seyyed Sajjadi, thanks to persistent efforts by the Kerman province’s cultural heritage department.

He also pointed out that artifacts from Jiroft are featured in prominent museums worldwide, underscoring the site’s global significance.

Dehpahlavan praised these initiatives, stating that Konar Sandal holds immense cultural and historical value not just for Iran but also for the international community.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Dehpahlavan highlighted the critical role of the Jiroft site in shaping Iran’s historical narrative, emphasizing the benefits it can bring to local communities.

The cultural heritage of Jiroft is so profound that it can significantly benefit local and indigenous populations, he said, urging the inclusion of local communities and NGOs in the preservation and management of the site.

Heritage as soft power

Dehpahlavan referred to cultural heritage as a cornerstone of national identity and influence, describing it as a form of “soft power” that bolsters both domestic stability and international diplomacy. He stressed the importance of archaeological research in enhancing societal awareness and fostering pride in Iran’s rich historical legacy.

“Sites like Konar Sandal not only deepen our understanding of the past but also contribute to our cultural and historical literacy,” he said. “Preserving and utilizing this heritage ensures its transmission to future generations while enhancing the nation’s global standing.”

Glimpses of the Bronze Age site

The treasured site consists of two mounds a few kilometers apart, called Konar Sandal A and B with a height of 13 and 21 meters, respectively. At Konar Sandal B, a two-story, windowed citadel with a base of close to 13.5 hectares was found. Tablets with scripts of unknown nature were reportedly discovered at the site.

An initial archaeological dig at the site occurred about twenty years ago, led by Iranian archaeologist Yousef Majidzadeh and a team of international experts. This survey uncovered a Bronze Age settlement nestled in the Halil-Rud Valley.

Nestled among mountains rising around 4,000 meters high on three sides, Jiroft’s discoveries are viewed by many Iranian and international experts as evidence of a civilization as significant as Sumer and ancient Mesopotamia.The remarkable Jiroft site’s discovery was accidental in the early 21st century when severe floods along the Halil River unearthed numerous previously unknown tombs, revealing artifacts believed to date back to the Early Bronze Age (late 3rd millennium BC).

Reports initially described the sight of “an ancient object floating on the water’s surface.” Recognizing its value, villagers, impacted by two years of drought, swarmed the riverbanks the following day, searching for 5,000-year-old relics.

Despite its historical significance, geological factors led to the site’s oversight by tourists and archaeologists, who were typically more focused on locations like Mesopotamia, situated roughly 1,000 km away.

In 2003, Iran invited Jean Perrot, the renowned French archaeologist who directed excavations in the Shush (or Susa) area from 1969 to 1978 as head of the French National Centre for Scientific Research.

