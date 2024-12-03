‘Forever Iranian’: interior minister highlights strategic significance of Iran's trio islands

TEHRAN – The Iranian Minister of Interior, Eskandar Momeni, has emphasized the strategic importance of Hormozgan Province, particularly its maritime and economic assets, including the three islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb that he described as “eternally Iranian.”

Speaking during the farewell and introduction ceremony for Hormozgan’s governor, Momeni reiterated the government’s commitment to utilizing the province’s vast potential for national development.

Highlighting the critical role of the province, Momeni stated: "The development of the Makran coasts equates to the development of the entire nation, a priority strongly emphasized by both Imam Khamenei and the President."

He added that Hormozgan’s 700 kilometres of coastline and its unique islands, including the trio islands, are cornerstones of Iran’s maritime strength and sovereignty.

"These islands, along with the province’s broader maritime economy, hold unparalleled potential. By prioritizing this sector, we can drive progress not only in Hormozgan but across the entire nation."

The Minister also pointed to the province’s potential in tourism and resource development, describing Hormozgan as a treasure trove of natural beauty and economic opportunities.

"Hormuz Island, among others, stands out for its breathtaking landscapes. With proper infrastructure, Hormozgan can become a global tourism hub, contributing significantly to Iran’s economy."

He linked this vision to the goals outlined in the Seventh Development Plan, which targets 15 million foreign tourists annually, and called for private-sector investment to revitalize Hormozgan’s untapped resources, particularly its mineral reserves.

Momeni underscored the government’s dedication to fostering national unity as a foundation for sustainable progress. He emphasized the merit-based selection of Mohammad Ashouri as Hormozgan’s new governor, noting his qualifications and experience.

"Given the significance of Hormozgan, we ensured a thorough and thoughtful selection process. Ashouri’s leadership will be pivotal in realizing the province’s immense potential."

The Minister announced plans to decentralize decision-making by delegating more powers to provincial governors, enabling them to address their unique challenges more effectively.

"This step will empower governors to make tailored decisions and accelerate development in provinces like Hormozgan, which are critical to our national strategy."

Concluding his remarks, Momeni expressed optimism about Hormozgan’s trajectory, emphasizing the need for collaboration between government, officials, and the public.

"With its unique assets, including the trio islands, Hormozgan is a beacon of potential. By working together, we can transform this province into a driver of national progress and ensure it receives the recognition and development it deserves."