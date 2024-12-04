Pezeshkian says Iran firm to implement 25-year partnership agreement with China

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that his administration is seriously pursuing the implementation of the 25-year comprehensive partnership agreement with China signed in March 2021.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing who has visited Tehran.

Pezeshkian pointed to his constructive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the recent meeting of the BRICS leaders in Kazan, Russia, saying Iran and China have always enjoyed friendly ties.

The Iranian president also called ties between the two countries strategic.

He went on to say that his administration has been seeking to implement the partnership agreement since the first days of his tenure as president.

The president added Iran is determined to expand cooperation with China and Russia to tackle American unilateralism.

For his part, the Chinese vice-premier extended the warm greetings of his country’s president to Pezeshkian and stated that Iran is a great and important country in the region and plays a constructive and effective role on the international stage.

The vice premier added Iran is a strategic and important partner for China and his country has focused on strengthening strategic and long-term relations with Iran.