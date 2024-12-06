Oil ministry boosts fuel supply to power plants

TEHRAN – Iran's Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi announced Wednesday that the Oil Ministry has increased diesel fuel supply to power plants, aligning provision levels with demand to prevent energy shortages during the winter months.

Speaking at a meeting on winter fuel supply, attended by senior officials including the deputy executive of the president and the heads of the Oil and Industry ministries, Aliabadi said, “Significant efforts are underway within the government to address energy imbalances.”

The minister highlighted that with sufficient fuel, the country could generate up to 59,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity. He also stressed the government's focus on expanding renewable energy.

“A portion of our solar power generation capacity has been realized, and we have ambitious plans to develop 30,000 MW of solar power by next winter to ensure electricity supply,” Aliabadi said.

He projected an increase of 8,000 to 9,000 MW in electricity production next summer, contingent on adequate fuel availability and efficient consumption. However, he warned that achieving this goal depends on public adherence to energy-saving practices.

“If consumption follows acceptable global standards, we will face no significant issues in electricity supply,” he said.

Government seeks to curb energy consumption

Aliabadi noted the government’s efforts to minimize energy usage, particularly in public offices, where stricter directives have been issued to shut down systems and reduce fuel consumption to the lowest possible levels.

He detailed the sources of fuel used in power generation, including natural gas, fuel oil, and diesel. While environmental restrictions limit fuel oil use in urban areas, only low-sulfur variants are deployed when necessary. Diesel remains the primary alternative fuel, with the Oil Ministry working to maximize its supply.

“Recent efforts have significantly improved diesel availability for power plants, reducing the risk of disruptions during the colder months,” Aliabadi added.

Minimizing winter outages

The minister assured that steps are being taken to ensure minimal power outages during winter, emphasizing the government’s proactive measures to prepare for colder temperatures.

“The government is taking smart steps to minimize the impact on the public,” Aliabadi said, concluding that authorities aim to navigate the season with the least possible interruptions.

EF/