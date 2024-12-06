Tehran, Madrid to strengthen trade ties via visa facilitation

TEHRAN - Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Samad Hassanzadeh, has emphasized the need for facilitating Spanish visas for Iranian traders saying that this step will significantly enhance bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran with Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar, Spain’s ambassador to Iran, Hassanzadeh also requested an extension of the duration for issued visas. “Currently, Spanish visas are valid for only one week, which is insufficient for conducting business activities. Increasing the duration will allow more effective trade engagements,” he said.

Hassanzadeh noted that the current trade volume between Iran and Spain is minimal compared to the capacities of both nations. “There is substantial potential for expansion of bilateral trade, especially in sectors like food industries, petrochemicals, and mining,” he said.

Highlighting Spain’s expertise in renewable energy, the ICCIMA head expressed interest in Spanish investments in Iran's solar energy sector, while inviting Spanish firms to collaborate in petrochemical projects and refinery setups.

Spain eager to boost trade ties with Iran

Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar expressed Spain’s eagerness to strengthen trade ties with Iran saying, although Spain is Europe’s fourth-largest economy, and Iran has vast natural and human resources, the current trade volume of €300 million does not reflect the true potential of our economic relations.

Gaspar mentioned that trade between the two countries had reached $2 billion following the JCPOA agreement, expressing optimism for a similar resurgence under Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

The ambassador also suggested closer cooperation between the private sectors of both nations in industries such as agriculture, ceramics, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and tourism.

He assured that Spain is committed to streamlining visa issuance for Iranian traders endorsed by ICCIMA, paving the way for stronger economic collaboration.

Photo: ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh (R) holds a meeting with Spanish Ambassador to Iran Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar in Tehran on December 3, 2024.