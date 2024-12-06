What’s in Tehran art galleries

Aran Gallery is showcasing paintings by Mohammad Hamzeh in an exhibition. The exhibition will be running until December 20 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

Painting

* Paintings by Arash Ahmadi are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery.

Entitled “Image as An Image2”, the exhibit will be running until January 7, 2025 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Hoda Abbasi is currently underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Creation” will run until December 11 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Asr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Rezvan Sadeqzadeh.

The exhibit entitled “Orchards and Birds” will run until December 20 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* Sohrab Gallery is hanging a collection of paintings by Bahram Dabiri in an exhibition entitled “Automn, The Lord of Seasons”.

The exhibit will run until December 23 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a large number of artists.

The exhibition entitled “Dreaming with Eyes Wide Open” will be running until December 16 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Kasra Sharifi is currently underway at Afrand Gallery.

The exhibit named “Anesthesia” will continue until December 20 at the gallery located at 48 Jalal Hosseini St., Jahan Ara St., off Jalal Ale-Ahmad Highway.

* Paintings by Afshin Sadipour are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Corner” will be running until December 27 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* A collection of paintings by Shahin Kazemi is on view in an exhibition at Adapa Gallery.

Entitled “Tide of Peril”, the exhibition will run until December 19 at the gallery located at No. 5, Sumesara Alley, Sazesh St., Vali-e Asr Square.

* Paintings by Helia Salmani are on view in an exhibition at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

Named “Immortal”, the exhibit runs until December 11 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

SAB/



