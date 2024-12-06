Takfiri terrorists offer smokescreen for Israeli genocide in Gaza 

TEHRAN - As the eyes of the world have been fixed on the fighting in Syria, the Israeli bloodshed in the Gaza Strip goes unchecked.

Israeli attacks across the besieged enclave killed dozens of people on Friday.

Several Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air attack on Khirbet al-Adas, near the southern city of Rafah.

The Israeli army also struck several buildings in Gaza City and areas in the central part of the enclave including the village of al-Musaddar and the refugee camps of Maghazi and Bureij, Al Jazeera reported.

Elsewhere, more than 30 civilians lost their lives after an Israeli attack in the city of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, according to Wafa news agency.

The attack hit a residential block in the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, which was also among the Israeli targets.

The director of the hospital, which is one of the last functioning health centers in north Gaza, said four staff members were killed in Israeli attacks on the facility, according to AFP.

“There was a series of airstrikes on the northern and western sides of the hospital, accompanied by intense and direct fire,” Hussam Abu Safia said.

He noted that “a large number of” people were wounded and killed.

The World Health Organization representative for the occupied Palestinian territory also said Kamal Adwan Hospital was bombed without warning.

“There was no official warning or evacuation order before the bombing of … the hospital, only rumors that spread panic,” Richard Peeperkorn added.

Israel has slaughtered more than 44,600 Palestinians in Gaza since launching war on the territory in October last year.

The actual death toll is believed to be much higher as many bodies remain buried under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombings.

Nearly 106,000 Palestinians have also been wounded in the 14-month onslaught.

Amnesty International said on Thursday that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza in the course of the war on the Palestinian territory.

“Our damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide. It must stop now,” Agnès Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International, said in a report.

The report also said Israel has sought to deliberately destroy Palestinians by mounting deadly attacks, demolishing vital infrastructure, and preventing the delivery of food, medicine and other aid.

Israel already stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has also issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

For now, an offensive launched by Takfir terrorists in Syria has shifted focus away from the Israeli atrocities in Gaza. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) began the assault 10 days ago.

The HTS is killing people in Syria in line with its efforts to seize more territory in the country.

The offensive of the Takfiri terrorist group has provided an opportunity for Israel to carry out its nefarious plans in Gaza.

Israel seeks to ethnically cleanse northern Gaza and pave the way for settlers to move in.

It is clear more than ever that Israel is the main beneficiary of the chaos that has broken out in Syria.



