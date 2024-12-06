Funerals across Iran mourn 300 unidentified soldiers of war

TEHRAN – Iran observed a day of national mourning on Thursday, commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) with widespread funeral processions for 300 unidentified soldiers who perished during the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988).

The moving ceremonies, held simultaneously in Tehran and numerous cities across the country, served as a poignant tribute to the sacrifices made during the eight-year conflict.

A particularly large procession took place in the capital, Tehran, honoring the remains of 100 previously unidentified martyrs of the Holy Defense, as the war imposed by Saddam Hossein’s regime is known in Iran.

