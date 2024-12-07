3 Iranian films at Paladino d'Oro Sport Film Festival

TEHRAN-Three films from Iran will participate in the 44th edition of the Paladino d'Oro Sport Film Festival, which will take place in Palermo (Sicily), Italy, from December 10 to 15.

Feature film “Beyro” directed by Morteza Ali Abbas Mirzaei and short films “A Drive Through Blackness” by Behzad Rezaei and “AhmadReza Buffon” by Morteza Shahbazi are the three Iranian participants in this year’s edition of the festival, ILNA reported.

“Beyro,” 106 minutes, is a production of 2022. It tells the life story of Alireza Beyranvand, the goalkeeper of Iran's national football team, who has tried a lot to be a champion.

The film focuses on the odyssey teenager Beyranvand embarks on from his birthplace Sarab-e Yas, a small village in Lorestan Province, to Tehran in 2011 when he made his debut in Naft Tehran.

Beyranvand represented Iran internationally at the AFC Asian Cup in 2015, 2019, and 2023, and at the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and 2022.

In 2017, he became the first Iranian ever to be nominated for an individual award at The Best FIFA Football Awards. He was named the best goalkeeper in the Persian Gulf Pro League for four consecutive seasons and the Iranian Footballer of the Year in 2019. With 23 clean sheets in 37 matches during the 2017–18 season, he ranked as the second goalkeeper in the world for the cleanest sheets.

In addition, Beyranvand achieved two Guinness World Records during his career, including the farthest distance throw of a football at 61.0026 meters against South Korea in 2016, and the longest football drop kick at 78.014 meters in 2019.

The 12-minute “AhmadReza Buffon,” a 2024 production, shows a group of teenagers in a village who are preparing for a football game. As one of their teammates is absent, they are forced to play with a disabled teenager named Ahmadreza who is very interested in goalkeepers especially the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. However, Ahmadreza's poor performance causes the children to kick him out of the playground.

“A Drive Through Blackness” depicts Arash, a theater acting graduate, who drives his car at night to make ends meet. During these nights, he encounters various people and situations.

The Paladino d'Oro Sport Film Festival is the oldest in the world of sports cinema (1979). Promoting the diffusion of sports films and videos, the festival is an international showcase for the large distributions of world cinema, which can meet the productions during Sports Film Week.

It seeks to promote the best quality of sports image productions; organize meetings between productions, film distributors, and mass media, and be a teaching tool for schools and universities.

