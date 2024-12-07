Activists storm Swiss bank to protest Gaza war 

December 7, 2024 - 22:31

Pro-Palestine activists stormed the branch of a Swiss bank in Basel, distributing leaflets calling for a boycott and condemning its cooperation with Israel and its support for the cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A clip posted by the Basel for Palestine account last Friday showed that activists also stormed a UBS bank branch in November, distributing leaflets calling for a boycott and protesting its support for Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

