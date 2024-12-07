Silent slaughter: How Israel’s pawns abet Gaza genocide

TEHRAN- Israel has intensified its ethnic cleansing campaign in the Gaza Strip as the regime’s stooges in Syria are striving to divert global attention away from the ongoing carnage in the Palestinian territory.

Israel has killed more than 44,600 people in Gaza since launching its war of genocide on the enclave in October last year.

It began a renewed military offensive in northern Gaza in early October this year under the pretext of preventing Hamas from regrouping. However, it is evident that the regime seeks to expel Palestinians from their ancestral lands and pave the way for settlers to move in.

Israel has hindered the provision of essentials such as food to the Gaza Strip, in particular to the north. The regime has used starvation as a method of warfare to further its nefarious objectives.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has painted a gloomy picture of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"This is the reality here. Children screaming and crying for a piece of bread," UNRWA Senior Emergency Officer Louise Wateridge said.

The UN chief has also sounded the alarm about the dire situation in Gaza.

Antonio Guterres said on X that the “nightmare must stop” in Gaza. He noted that the international community “cannot continue to look away”.

“The catastrophe in Gaza is nothing short of a complete breakdown of our common humanity,” Guterres said.

In a sign of complete disregard for human life in Gaza, Israel continues to perpetrate back-to-back massacres in the territory by hitting residential buildings and health centers.

Reports say dozens of people, including children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on houses in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Gaza’s civil defense agency also said the Israeli army hit Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya in the north of the enclave. More than two dozen people have also been killed in Israeli attacks on and near the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli tanks and drones operating around Kamal Adwan Hospital “shoot at any moving object” whether inside the facility or nearby.

Escalating attacks in northern Gaza are in line with Israel’s attempts to displace all Palestinians from the area. These brutal raids come as terrorists, who are mainly affiliated to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have stolen the limelight in Syria.

The terror group which launched an offensive in Syria more than a week ago has occupied areas in the Arab country.

Israel has ruled out any link with the HTS which is the illegitimate child of terror groups such as al-Qaeda and ISIL, also known as ISIS and Daesh.

The HTS has initiated an extensive public relations campaign aimed at cultivating a favorable perception of itself.

But amid growing global outrage at Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, the group has neither taken any action against Israel nor harmed the regime’s interests.

HTS terrorists are in fact pawns of Israel who have been tasked with assisting the Tel Aviv regime to complete its mission.

Israel has ordered its pawns to raise a hullabaloo as it tries to create a new Nakba. Nakba, or “catastrophe” in Arabic, refers to the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians following Israel’s establishment in 1948.