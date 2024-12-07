Syria refutes propaganda claims

TEHRAN- Militant groups in Syria claim to have taken more key areas from the hands of government forces. The government has cautioned against propaganda claims circulating on social media.

The Syrian Army emphasized on Saturday that its forces operating in the southern provinces of Daraa and Suwayda have repositioned and redeployed, establishing a strong and cohesive security cordon in the areas.

A statement issued by the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces read, “The redeployment and repositioning came after terrorist elements attacked the army's dispersed checkpoints and positions, aiming to distract our armed forces, which have begun regaining control in the provinces of Homs and Hama against terrorist organizations.”

The statement stressed that the armed forces are addressing developments with a focus on ensuring the safety of the nation and its citizens and will confront terrorism with determination and strength.

While the Syrian army fights armed groups in Homs and Hama provinces, other militants in southern Syria are attacking Syrian army positions in Daraa and Suwayda.

This has led Jordan to close its border as the fighting in Syria has reached close to Jordanian territory.

Making matters worse for the government in Damascus, militants allied with the United States have reportedly taken control of areas in Dayr al-Zor province near the Iraqi border.

Militants have also claimed to have controlled Quneitra near the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan, near the occupied Palestine border, Reuters reported, citing two militants and a Syrian officer.

After capturing the cities of Aleppo and Hama in a surprise offensive, militants have vowed to continue heading south and take over the strategic city of Homs. Experts believe the fate of Homs will determine who controls the Arab country.

A Syrian military source stated that “reports broadcast by some media channels about terrorists entering the al-Qaryatayn (a town in central Syria, administratively part of the Homs Governorate) are unfounded.” The source added that Syrian forces remain in their positions in the al-Qaryatayn area and are fully prepared.

Meanwhile, another Syrian military source said that forces operating in the countryside of Hama and Homs “carried out intensive artillery and rocket strikes on terrorist positions and supply lines, achieving direct hits among them.”

Additionally, joint Syrian-Russian airstrikes targeted terrorist gatherings in northeastern Homs countryside, killing dozens of militants and destroying their vehicles.

The militant offensive has been mostly led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in the northeast, formerly known as the Nusra Front or Jabhat al-Nusra, which was aligned with al-Qaeda.

The Syrian state television reported that “the death toll among terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra and its affiliated groups has risen to approximately 2,500 over the past week, as the army, supported by Syrian and Russian air forces, repelled their attacks.”

Later, a Syrian military source indicated that “terrorists are resorting to entering some villages and areas, requesting permission from residents to film for a few minutes before leaving. They use these clips in their media propaganda to falsely portray control over these areas, aiming to affect the morale of our people and our valiant army.”

On Friday, the Syrian army carried out a special operation targeting the Dar al-Kabira - Talbiseh - Rastan axis in northern Homs countryside. According to a military source in the Syrian Ministry of Defense, the operation resulted in the killing of dozens of militants, causing panic, confusion, and mass flight among their ranks.

Meanwhile, a military source denied reports circulated by some media outlets and pages affiliated with terrorist organizations about any withdrawal of Syrian army units from the vicinity of Homs city and its countryside.

On the diplomatic front, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Saturday, to participate in a meeting of the Astana parties and the Doha Forum.

Turkey hosted a meeting in Doha with Russia and Iran to seek a political and peaceful resolution to the Syrian crisis. The three countries, represented by their foreign ministers, participated in the Astana format discussions.