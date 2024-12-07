Persepolis suffer home loss against struggling Nassaji

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team lost to struggling Nassaji 1-0 here on Matchweek 10 of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Nassaji winger Kevin Yamga scored the visiting team’s only goal in the 25th minute.

Nassaji were reduced to 10-man in the 74th minute after Alexander Merkel was shown his second yellow card.

In the stoppage time, Nassaji defender Armin Sohrabian was also sent off for receiving his second yellow card and Persepolis defender Ayoub El Amloud was shown second yellow card.

Persepolis remained third two points adrift of leaders Tractor.