Sepahan move top of PGPL

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team defeated Mes Rafsanjan 3-0 and moved up top of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf professional League (PGPL) on Sunday.

Reza Shekari opened the scoring for the 40th minute and Mohammadamin Hazbavi made it 2-0 in the 48th minute. Mohammadmehdi Mohebi scored Sepahan’s third goal in the 77th minute at the Shohada Stadium.

Sepahan sit top with 24 points, followed with Tractor with 22 points and one game in hands.