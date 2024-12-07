PGPL: Esteghlal victorious over Foolad

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team defeated Foolad 2-0 in their away match at the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

In the match held in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena, Raphael Silva put the visiting team into the head with a header just three minutes into the match and Amirali Sadeghi made it 2-0 in the 21st minute.

Esteghlal moved up to eighth place with 14 points, eight points behind leaders Tractor.

Earlier in the day, Esteghlal’s archrivals Persepolis lost to rock-bottom side Nassaji 1-0 in Tehran.