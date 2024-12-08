Iran’s reservoir inflows decline 2% amid below-average rainfall

TEHRAN - Reservoir inflows in Iran dropped two percent year-on-year during the current water year, while precipitation levels remain below the long-term average, according to official data.

From the start of the water year on September 23 to December 8, inflows totaled 3.7 billion cubic meters, compared with 3.79 billion cubic meters in the same period last year, Mehr News Agency reported.

Outflows from reservoirs fell one percent to 5.6 billion cubic meters over the same period, slightly down from 5.67 billion cubic meters recorded a year earlier.

Reservoir storage, however, saw a 12 percent rise, reaching 22.66 billion cubic meters compared with 20.28 billion cubic meters during the corresponding period in 2023.

Overall, 44 percent of the nation’s reservoir capacity is filled, while 56 percent remains empty, the report said.

Rainfall across Iran measured 34.9 millimeters as of December 7, a 23 percent drop from the long-term average of 45.6 millimeters. However, precipitation increased by two percent compared to the same period last year, when levels stood at 34.2 millimeters.

EF/