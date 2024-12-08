Iran win Asia Pacific Deaf Games for first time

TEHRAN – Iran won the title of the 2024 Asia Pacific Deaf Games for the first time.

The Iranian delegation dominated the medal count with 95 golds and 61 total medals.

South Korea are second in both golds (21) and total medals (47), with China coming third in both categories (19 golds, 36 total medals).

The tournament, which is seen as a precursor to the Deaflympics in Japan next year, was held from Dec. 1 to 8 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Asia Pacific Deaf Games is a deaf multi-sport event established in 1984 which is held every four years in the Asia Pacific region. It is the successor to the "Far Eastern Deaf Football Championship" which was held in Taipei in 1983.