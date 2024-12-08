Former IRGC chief warns external powers aiming to destabilize Syria

TEHRAN – A former chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohsen Rezaei, has weighed in on the unfolding crisis in Syria.

Currently a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, Rezaei emphasized the importance of Syrian self-determination in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

"The fate of Syria should be determined by the people of this country," Rezaei stated, warning against foreign intervention.

He criticized the involvement of external powers, including the United States and Israel, asserting that such interference would yield the same devastating outcomes seen in Libya, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

On November 27, militant groups launched a coordinated surprise attack targeting Syria’s Aleppo and the Idlib countryside. Following their initial assault, the militants rapidly captured key cities, including Hama, Homs, Dara’a, and Suwayda, eventually advancing toward the capital, Damascus.

This renewed wave of violence comes as Syria continues to grapple with the remnants of a conflict that began in 2011. The initial unrest escalated into a civil war fueled by foreign-backed insurgencies.

Iran has been a critical ally of Syria throughout the conflict, stepping in to provide support shortly after the outbreak of violence in 2011. Alongside Russian forces, Iran-backed efforts helped Syrian troops secure a landmark victory against the Daesh terrorist group in 2017.