Agricultural machinery production rises 10% in 7 months

TEHRAN – Iran's production of agricultural machinery increased by 10 percent in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-October 21), compared to the same period last year, a senior official at the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade said.

Abouzar Jamshidvand, Director-General of Agricultural, Mining, and Industrial Machinery at the ministry, noted that domestic production policies have yielded positive results. “The ministry prioritizes supporting domestic manufacturers, and this growth reflects the success of those efforts,” he said.

“Production of tractors and combine harvesters has risen significantly, leading to an approximately 10 percent growth in exports of certain types of agricultural machinery,” Jamshidvand added.

According to official data, tractor production increased from 19,000 units in the first seven months of the previous year to over 21,000 units during the same period this year. Combine harvester production also grew by 10 percent, with 430 units manufactured, up from 395 units last year.

Jamshidvand emphasized that timely financial support for farmers would further accelerate mechanization in agriculture. “Providing loans promptly will enable farmers to adopt modern machinery more quickly, further driving growth in the agricultural machinery sector,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the IMT Ministry's Export and Import Regulations Office recently issued a directive permitting the import of certain used agricultural machinery. These include cotton, sugar beet, potato, tomato, and corn harvesters, heavy balers, tractors with over 120 horsepower, and shaking or vibrating harvest machines.

The growth in production and new import measures aim to improve agricultural efficiency, supporting farmers and boosting mechanization nationwide.

EF/