TEHRAN – Iran national football team will meet Russia in a friendly match in October 2025.

Iran will first compete in the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup and then play Russia in October.

Team Melli are currently focused on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where the Persians lead Group A with 16 points, out of six matches.

Iranian men’s and women’s football teams have played their Russian counterparts in the recent years.