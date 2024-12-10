Kyrgyzstan doubles fruit imports from Iran amid strengthening trade relations

TEHRAN – Kyrgyzstan has significantly increased its imports of fresh fruits from Iran during the first nine months of 2024, marking a doubling of trade volumes compared to the same period last year. According to a report by Kyrgyzstan's National Statistical Committee (NSC), the country imported 2,200 tons of Iranian fruits valued at $1.5 million, up from 1,200 tons worth $746,000 during the corresponding period in 2023.

Iran's growing dominance in Kyrgyzstan’s fruit market highlights the expanding bilateral trade ties, with Uzbekistan trailing as the second-largest exporter. The increase in fruit imports also coincides with a reported 24 percent decline in Kyrgyzstan's imports of grapes and raisins from China, signaling a shift in sourcing preferences among Kyrgyz buyers.

This surge comes amid broader cooperation between the two nations. Kyrgyzstan has shown increasing interest in utilizing Iranian trade routes and ports, as outlined in recent agreements between the two governments. Iranian officials have emphasized the importance of boosting trade through agricultural products, aligning with national strategies to diversify export markets and counter economic pressures caused by sanctions. This includes active Iranian participation in Kyrgyz agricultural exhibitions to promote Iranian goods, which have been well-received among Kyrgyz consumers.

Moreover, Iran's southern ports, such as Shahid Rajaei Port, are being positioned as vital logistics hubs for Kyrgyzstan. Agreements signed in recent years have paved the way for greater collaboration in shipping and infrastructure development, facilitating smoother trade routes for agricultural goods and other commodities. The strengthening trade links are expected to further boost Iran's agricultural exports, including key products like citrus fruits, apples, and melons, to Central Asia.

The positive momentum reflects mutual efforts to enhance economic cooperation, with both countries exploring opportunities under regional frameworks such as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which promotes intra-regional trade and connectivity.

Iran's growing agricultural exports to Kyrgyzstan also underscore the increasing competitiveness of its produce in Central Asia, bolstered by favorable pricing and quality standards.

EF/MA