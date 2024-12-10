“The Storm Still Rages” in Baghdad

TEHRAN- The international poster and illustration exhibition titled “The Storm Still Rages” is currently underway at Bayt al-Jamal Gallery in Baghdad, Iraq.

Organized by the Office of the Visual Arts Center of Iran’s Art Bureau, the event features 355 artworks by 87 artists from five continents and 25 countries, including 40 artists from Iran and Iraq, alongside 47 artists from Palestine, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Lebanon, Indonesia, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Yemen, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Curated by Saber Sheikh Rezai, the exhibition focuses on graphic design, the report added.

Following positive feedback from both Iranian and foreign artists on social media, and the remarkable attendance of youth and other audiences at the exhibition, which was held in Tehran last month, there has been a strong motivation and request to present this collection in various countries, with Baghdad being the first international host of this exhibition, the organizers announced.

This collection of artworks responds to the multiple events and crises imposed by the occupying regime of Israel on Palestine and Lebanon, reflecting the artists' reactions over the course of one year, from the dawn of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7, 2023, until October 2024.

The Islamic Resistance Movement, abbreviated Hamas, launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories on October 7, 2023, in response to intensified crimes by Israeli forces and settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. In response, the Zionist regime waged an all-out war on Gaza, killing more than 44,000 people, about half of them children, and wounding tens of thousands in the tightly besieged enclave.

Approximately 1.9 million individuals—about 90 percent of Gaza's population—are believed to be internally displaced, with children making up half of this number.

