Plans to safeguard 2800-year-old Urartu inscription announced

TEHRAN – East Azarbaijan’s deputy director for cultural heritage has shed light on ongoing efforts to protect the ancient Urartu-era cuneiform inscription in the Nashtiban region of the northwestern province.

Caved on a massive piece, the inscription is a historically significant artifact that has been subject to repeated acts of vandalism and unauthorized excavations, ISNA quoted Vahid Navadad as saying on Tuesday.

Located in a desolate area devoid of local residents, the Nashtiban inscription has faced increased threats due to its remote setting.

“In regions where historical artifacts exist and are surrounded by local communities, residents often contribute to their protection. Unfortunately, this is not the case for Nashtiban,” Navadad explained.

The official noted that East Azarbaijan province is home to over 2,000 registered historical sites, nearly 1,200 of which are mounds, cemeteries, and archaeological zones.

“Some of those sites face challenges in providing physical protection due to limited resources.”

To address these concerns, the provincial Cultural Heritage Directorate has prepared a comprehensive report detailing the damages sustained by the Nashtiban inscription.

On-site conservation and relocation to a museum will be two primary strategies for its preservation are currently under consideration, the office said.

“The first approach would involve implementing protective measures directly at the artifact's location to prevent further damage, while the alternative proposal suggests removing the inscription and transferring it to a museum within the province.”

The latter plan, a common practice globally, would involve replacing the original artifact with a replica on-site, along with detailed information for visitors, the official added. “That decision on the preservation method will be made in coordination with the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage, ensuring the process adheres to scientific and conservation standards.”

Navadad highlighted that relocating the inscription would require extensive studies, including geological, petrographic, and biological analyses, as the inscription is part of a larger rock formation. “Any relocation must ensure the artifact remains intact during transportation.”

Additionally, the studies planned for the Nashtiban inscription will serve as a model for safeguarding three other Urartu-era inscriptions in East Azarbaijan, which are currently in better condition.

Earlier in September, treasure hunters vandalized the 2,800-year-old inscription and looted its surrounding cemetery.

The ancient site of Nashtiban, located in the village of the same name, contains a fortress, a unique cemetery with standing stones, and an Urartu cuneiform inscription. According to archaeologists, this inscription dates back to the 8th century BC and was registered in Iran’s National Heritage list in 1968.

The Urartu kingdom, which thrived during the Iron Age, was centered around the highlands between Lake Van, Lake Urmia, and Lake Sevan.

AM