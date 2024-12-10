“Parisan” wins 8 Golden Pegasus awards at Brazil’s Festival de Sorocaba

TEHRAN-The Iranian feature film “Parisan” directed by Kambiz Babaei won 8 awards at the Festival de Sorocaba, which was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The film grabbed the awards for the best film of the year, best director, cinematography, editing, actor, actress, cast, and makeup in a feature film from the festival that concluded last week, IRNA reported.

The film is about a committed and well-known doctor named Parsa Arman, who is the head of a special hospital for Covid-19 patients. He realizes that a vast network is involved in smuggling medicine, vaccines, masks, and medical alcohol. With further follow-up and with the help of a reporter, he tries to fight and expose those people.

Farhad Ghaemian, Sahra Asadollahi, and Linda Kiani are among the actors of the 97-minute movie, which was produced in 2024.

The film won the second Grand Prix Social award at the 2024 edition of the Canoa Film Festival (CFF) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in October.

The Festival de Sorocaba honors filmmakers and writers from around the world while engaging, connecting, and strengthening our community.

SS/