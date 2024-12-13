National libraries of Iran and Russia sign cooperation agreement

TEHRAN-A memorandum of understanding was signed between the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) and the Russian State Library on December 11 in Moscow, to expand cultural and scientific cooperation.

The cooperation agreement was concluded during an official meeting between Gholamreza Amirkhani, president of the NLAI, and Vadim Duda, director general of the Russian State Library, on the sideline of the BRICS National Libraries Summit, which was held in Moscow, Russia, on December 10 and 11, IRNA reported.

In the meeting, both parties emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in cultural, scientific, and research fields, as well as multilateral collaborations within the BRICS framework.

Highlighting the importance of promoting and preserving cultural diversity, Duda stated: “A basis should be provided to introduce the cultural values of all countries to each other so that cultures can grow through positive and balanced interactions.”

He also proposed organizing programs related to the great romantic Persian poet Nizami Ganjavi by Iran at the Russian State Library and a program on the great Russian poet Alexander Pushkin by Russia at the National Library and Archives of Iran.

Welcoming the proposals, Amirkhani underscored the significance of such collaborations, stating: “This MoU will not only strengthen the cultural and scientific relations between Iran and Russia but can also serve as a model for fostering global cooperation within the BRICS framework.”

Key provisions of the memorandum included the exchange of scientific and cultural resources, organizing joint literary and cultural events, and developing research projects between the two countries. The agreement also encompassed exchanging specialists to work on shared historical documents, as well as advancing cataloging and digitization efforts.

Amirkhani participated in the BRICS National Libraries Summit in response to an invitation from Duda. The visit aimed at discussing the cultural and scientific potential of BRICS member countries and explore library initiatives, including the development of shared databases and the provision of comprehensive digital services to users.

The NLAI is an educational, research, scientific, and service institute in Iran. It is the largest library in West Asia and includes over 15 million items in its collections.

BRICS is an international organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran. Initially established to highlight investment opportunities, BRICS has evolved into a geopolitical bloc, with its member states holding annual formal summits since 2009 to coordinate multilateral policies.

Relations among BRICS members are based primarily on non-interference, equality, and mutual support. Together, the member states account for approximately 45% of the world’s economic capacity.

Photo: Gholamreza Amirkhani (2nd left) and Vadim Duda (2nd right) inked an MoU in Moscow on December 11, 2024.

SS/SAB

