Book on life of Sacred Defense martyr’s wife republished

TEHRAN- The 80th edition of the book “Autumn Has Arrived” has recently been published.

Soore Mehr Publications, the publisher, first released this work in 2021.

Authored by Golestan Jafarian, “Autumn Has Arrived” recounts the life of Fakhr al-Sadat Mousavi, the wife of Martyr Commander Ahmad Yousefi. The book explores the experiences of both Fakhr al-Sadat Mousavi and Commander Ahmad Yousefi, who led the Engineering Battalion of the IRGC’s Zanjan Corps. The narrative spans 240 pages, capturing their poignant journey.

Martyr Ahmad Yousefi was born in Zanjan in 1956. He married in 1980 and had two sons and a daughter. Yousefi served as a commander on the frontlines during the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988) and played a significant role in revolutionary activities in Zanjan during the 1970s, helping to organize the largest rally in the city. Following the victory of the Islamic Revolution, he worked honorarily with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for a year. He is remembered as one of Zanjan's key martyrs, contributing to the establishment of the IRGC in the region and serving on its council.

"Autumn Has Arrived" goes beyond a personal and familial narrative; it encapsulates many bittersweet realities of the Sacred Defense era. The book illustrates the intersection of love and war—a love that finds meaning amid conflict and a war that becomes bearable through love and faith. It tells the story of the couple as representatives of countless Iranian couples who, during the hardship of war, fought not only for personal survival but also for their nation and the spiritual values of their society.

Through a meticulous and humanistic lens, the author examines the challenging moments in the couple's lives—filled with longing, fear, and hope, yet always guided by strong faith and determination.

Back in October, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s commendation for the book was unveiled.

In his commendation, Ayatollah Khamenei described the work as featuring "beautiful and eloquent prose."

"Fiery love, steadfast determination, and genuine faith are depicted in the lives of these two young individuals, presented with beautiful and eloquent prose in this book,” the Leader wrote in his commendation.

“This is one of those heartfelt narratives that leave me humbled and underscore the vast distance between myself and these true warriors," he stated.

In an interview with the Tehran Times in 2022, author Golestan Jafarian discussed the inspiration behind her book and the poignant story it conveys. "The process of writing this book began when I was given a series of prepared interviews to read and comment on, focusing on the life of a martyr's wife who lost her husband during the war at the young age of 24, already a mother of two sons," she explained. "She was one of those remarkable individuals who volunteered for military training. During her training, her husband—who was both her instructor and ten years her senior—proposed to her, warning that accepting his proposal would mean coming to terms with the possibility of losing him in battle. This led me to question: despite her deep love for him, how did she accept his proposal? To uncover the truth, I traveled to Zanjan to speak with her directly."

Jafarian elaborated on her choice of title, saying, "I chose 'Autumn' because it symbolizes the season of significant events in their lives—her husband's birthday, his martyrdom, and their marriage."

She also pointed out that "We haven't truly addressed the complex circumstances surrounding the families of martyrs and the extent of their suffering. It’s a failing on the part of writers, researchers, and experts like myself that these difficult narratives remain largely unknown to the public."

Additionally, Jafarian shared the challenges she faces in gathering and collecting wartime memoirs from soldiers, stating, "One major challenge is avoiding clichés, which is more difficult than it may seem. It took considerable time and effort for me to craft something both compelling and authentic."

