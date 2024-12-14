Knowledge-based companies to attend Ruplastica expo in Russia

TEHRAN – Supported by the Organization for Development of International Cooperation in Science, Iranian knowledge-based companies will participate in the 27th edition of the Ruplastica exhibition which will be held in Moscow from January 21 to 24.

Ruplastica is an international exhibition dedicated to the plastics and rubber industry. It serves as a platform for B2B business promotion, experience, and innovation exchange on current trends in the polymer industry.

The exhibition attracts leading companies, manufacturers, suppliers, and experts from around the world, showcasing the latest technologies, products, and solutions.

At the Ruplastica exhibition, exhibitors and attendees can gain insights into the latest trends in the plastics and rubber sectors, establish business connections, and explore new commercial opportunities.

Machinery and equipment for the plastics and rubber industries, machinery and equipment for secondary processing and recycling of polymers, raw materials and auxiliaries, plastics and rubber products, services for the plastics and rubber industries, and additive manufacturing are among the items that will be displayed.

Notable growth in knowledge-based companies

The significant and fast-paced growth in the number of knowledge-based companies with over 200 percent increase in their number just over the past year (March 2023 – March 2024), shows the solid foundation, dynamism, and growth of the country in innovation and technology and the productive atmosphere which have been made available in line with the goal of boosting domestic production with public participation.

The current administration underscores the quantitative and qualitative development of knowledge-based companies. The number of companies, which was around 5,000 before the current administration took office in August 2021, has now reached 10,000 with a total value of two billion dollars.

The law on supporting knowledge-based companies and institutions, and commercializing innovations and inventions, was approved by the parliament in Iranian year 1389 (2010 -2011), to achieve a knowledge-based economy.

Throughout these years, administrations have tried to boost infrastructure to support knowledge-based companies’ growth.

