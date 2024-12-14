Archaeological discoveries at Ahou Rockshelter to be presented at conference

TEHRAN - In celebration of Research Week, a scientific conference titled “Archaeology of Ahou Rockshelter and Gavbast Mountain: Bastak’s Millennia-Old Heritage” will be held on Wednesday, December 18, in Bastak, where the site is situated.

The event is organized by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of Hormozgan province, in collaboration with the Bastak Central Charity and Social Services Association and the National Museum of Iran.

It will highlight the latest findings from archaeological research at the Ahou Rockshelter and Gav Bast Mountain, with a focus on the region’s rich prehistory spanning over 9,000 years.

The project, led by the archaeologist Fereidoun Biglari, sheds light on the area’s ancient past.

Alongside presentations of the most recent discoveries, the event will feature several scholarly lectures, the unveiling of a commemorative stamp showcasing the rock art of the Ahou Rockshelter, and the presentation of the Ahou Award Plaque in recognition of outstanding contributions to the field.

AM