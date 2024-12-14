Netanyahu is impudent beyond imagination

TEHRAN - Benjamin Netanyahu, a wanted war criminal, in a video message on Thursday comically tried to present his regime’s savage war against the Gazans as the war of “civilization” against “barbarism”.

“We’re defending civilization against barbarism,” he said in part of his video message intended to deceive the Iranian people.

A person is making such remarks that The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against him for “war crimes and crimes against humanity” in the Gaza Strip.

How can a person talk about civilization that the regime under his leadership has been committing horrible and unspeakable crimes against the 2.3 million Gazans for more than 14 months?

The magnitude of his army’s crimes in Gaza has shocked the entire world through indiscriminate killings, collective punishment and starvation but he is ludicrously trying to present his forces’ barbaric acts as the war of civilization against barbarism. In other words, he is trying to present himself and his occupation army as civilized and the victims as barbaric.

The degree of his regime’s crimes against the Gazans is so heart-breaking that even an active-duty member of the American Air Force, named Aaron Bushnell, set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. in February protesting the American complicity in the brutal war against Gazan civilians in Gaza.

It is ridiculous that a person who is committing genocide in Gaza talks about civilization. In sum, Netanyahu is impudent and shameless beyond imagination. Most probably, history has seen a few war criminals as brass as him.