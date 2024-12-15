IAF hosting “Art Is Fun” exhibition 

TEHRAN- The Bahar Gallery of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) is currently hosting a visual art exhibition titled “Art Is Fun.”

Curated by art critic Soumaya Saikali, the exhibition features compelling works from some of the leading contemporary Iranian artists including Mohammad Mansour Falamaki, Abbas Mashhadizad, Akram Shandiz, Sepideh Sahar, Bahman Nikou, Mehdi Sodeyfi, Farzaneh Golchin and several others.

In an interview with the Tehran Times, Saikali reflected on the remarkable progress witnessed in Iranian contemporary visual art over the past fifty years. "It’s truly commendable to see how creativity has evolved, as advanced technology and diverse mediums have merged with individual tastes and styles, allowing for broader manifestations and greater freedom of expression among artists throughout Iran."

However, Saikali expressed concern about a noticeable disconnect in recent years between artists and their cultural roots, which she believes starts with family influences and early upbringing. "Many artists seem to overlook that the nurturing environment provided by their loving parents and educational institutions played a crucial role in shaping them into the outstanding professionals they are today."

This exhibition offers a unique perspective by portraying artists through a series of playful photographs taken by Saikali herself. In addition, a more serious segment features portraits of the artists alongside their parents, serving as a tribute to the previous generations who helped bring these creative talents into existence. Through this combination of joyful and heartfelt imagery, the exhibition invites viewers to appreciate the rich lineage that contributes to the remarkable artistic achievements we enjoy today, Saikali concluded.

“Art Is Fun” group exhibition will be running until December 23.

