Israelis “destroy 90%” of Syrian missiles

TEHRAN - The Israeli military claims to have destroyed the majority of Syria’s strategic missiles.

The Israeli Occupation Force (IOF) has further widened its aggression against the Arab country, attacking approximately 61 targets in the past 24 hours.

The regime's military stated on Sunday that its attacks over the past few days have “inflicted significant damage on Syria’s air defense systems,” as “more than 90% of the strategic surface-to-air missiles were destroyed.”

It also pointed out that “hundreds of aircraft carried out powerful strikes targeting the most strategic weapons in Syria over the past few days.”

According to the IOF, the targets included “fighter jets, combat helicopters, Scud missiles, drones, cruise missiles, coastal defense missiles, surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, as well as radars, rocket launchers, and other weaponry.”

Additionally, the IOF conducted a series of intensive attacks on Syrian territory in the past 24 hours, Israeli media said.

Hebrew media reported that the targets included “missile depots and (former) Syrian army air defense systems.”

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that the strikes “hit military research centers, a military airport, missile warehouses, and military bases.”

On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes extended to several areas in Syria, with Israeli media describing them as among “the most extensive attacks carried out by Israel on Syrian territory recently.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported dozens of Israeli airstrikes on targets across Syria in less than 24 hours.

The Observatory added that the strikes “hit two scientific research centers: one in the Barzeh area near Damascus and the other in Masyaf in western Syria.” Additionally, a military airport in Al-Nasiriyah, north of the capital, was targeted, along with “Scud” missile depots, missile launch platforms, and several military bases.

Reporters on the ground said on Sunday that the new interim government faces a challenging task in consolidating weapons under its control, given the widespread prevalence of arms looted by civilians.

Local reports have further highlighted that the Israeli occupation had destroyed Syria’s air defense systems. Some noted that the Israeli “occupation is targeting not only Syria’s strategic weapons depots but also medium-range ones.”

In the era of the former Syrian government, all the military assets and weapons targeted by Israel were vital to protecting Syria.

Whilst Israeli airstrikes have occurred regularly for the best part of the past decade, Syrian air defense systems managed to intercept the majority of them.

At times, only some landed on the ground killing civilians or soldiers.

Syrian radars and air defense systems also proved effective in deterring Israeli warplanes from entering Syrian airspace to conduct raids.

According to experts, the Israeli military used to attack Syria by violating Lebanese airspace or through the occupied Golan Heights.

Essentially, Israeli warplanes didn’t gamble with the idea of entering Syrian airspace at the risk of being shot down. Now they are entering and leaving with no challenges.

As well as unleashing airstrikes on military targets across Syria, the Israeli regime has been positioning its troops inside the Syrian territory, expanding its occupation of the Arab state.