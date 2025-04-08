Turkey and Israel mull deconfliction line in Syria

Turkey and Israel have held talks over the establishment of a deconfliction line in Syria to avoid any misunderstandings and prevent potential clashes between their militaries, two western officials have told Middle East Eye.

Last week, Israeli air forces carried out several air strikes in Syria, targeting military sites - including Hama Air Base and the Tiyas Airbase (also known as T4) - where Turkey had been planning to deploy soon.

The strikes occurred just as Ankara was preparing to send a technical team to inspect the T4 base and conduct a preliminary assessment for reconstruction.

Two western officials told MEE that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed his counterparts that Israel had a limited window to strike the T4 base before Turkey could position its assets there. He reportedly said that once Turkey moved in, the base would be off-limits to Israeli operations.

The Turkish military coming under attack by Israeli forces, even by mistake, would risk triggering a major conflict. However, the introduction of air defence systems in the bases would also deter Israeli aircraft from operating in the area.

MEE reported last week that Ankara was in the process of taking over the T4 base to deploy surveillance and attack drones.

Turkey also planned to install Hisar-type air defence systems. Eventually, the Turkish military aims to establish a layered air defence system in and around the base, with short-, medium-, and long-range capabilities designed to counter threats from aircraft, drones, and missiles

The plans reportedly include the temporary deployment of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems until the base’s reconstruction is completed.

According to the same western sources, Netanyahu believes progress has been made on reaching a deconfliction agreement with Turkey following the air strikes, and negotiations are ongoing.

Netanyahu has also maintained that Israel continues to insist on the full demilitarisation of southern Syria, including any Turkish presence.

A separate source familiar with Turkish-Israeli tensions confirmed that both countries have been in negotiations to establish a deconfliction line since the Israeli strikes on the T4 base.

"Both Israeli and Turkish officials released identical statements on the same day, saying they do not seek conflict with one another in Syria," the source said. "It appeared to be coordinated."