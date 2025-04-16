US to reduce military footprint in Syria, officials say

The Trump administration has decided to reduce the number of U.S. troops in Syria, officials and a source familiar with the planning said on Tuesday, according to Al Arabiya.

In December, the Pentagon revealed that there were around 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria, about 1,100 more than it had previously disclosed. At the time, the Biden administration said the fluctuation in the number of troops was in part due to the fall of the Assad regime.

The new plans are expected to be announced in the coming days, and they will reduce the total number of troops to around 1,000.