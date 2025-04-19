US begins pulling hundreds of troops from Syria

The U.S. military is withdrawing hundreds of troops from Syria, a shift the Pentagon is framing as a “consolidation” that reflects the changing security environment in the country, The Hill reported.

“Recognizing the success the United States has had against ISIS, including its 2019 territorial defeat under President Trump, today the Secretary of Defense directed the consolidation of U.S. forces in Syria under Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve to select locations in Syria,” Pentagon press secretary Sean Parnell said in a statement Friday.

Parnell said the drawdown is a “deliberate and conditions-based process” that will bring the U.S. forces in Syria down to fewer than 1,000 in the coming months.

The dip comes after the U.S. military under the Biden administration announced in December it had raised the number of troops in Syria from 900 to 2,000 to help with growing threats from ISIS and militias in the region.

The Pentagon statement Friday did not say where troops will be pulled from, but the New York Times reported Thursday that the U.S. military would shutter three of its eight small outposts in northeast Syria, withdrawing some 600 service members. Two senior U.S. officials told the outlet the bases are Mission Support Site Green Village, M.S.S. Euphrates, and a third smaller facility.