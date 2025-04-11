Syria and South Korea establish formal diplomatic relations

South Korea and Syria have formally established diplomatic relations, in another milestone for the transitional government of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Diplomatic ties were formalised on Thursday in Damascus between South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Al Jazeera reported.

During the ceremony, Cho said South Korea was ready to help aid Syria’s recovery from its 13-year civil war through business investment and humanitarian assistance.

Al-Shaibani said he hoped that Seoul would support the easing of international sanctions that remain on Damascus, according to a readout from South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The establishment of formal ties concludes talks that began in February with approval given by Seoul’s cabinet, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, and comes as both countries are in the middle of major political transitions.