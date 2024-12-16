Cement production declines due to energy restrictions

TEHRAN – Cement production in Iran is expected to drop to 70 million tons this year, down from 76 million tons last year, due to electricity and gas supply constraints, according to the Cement Association's Secretary.

Ali Akbar Alvandian, Secretary of the Cement Industry Employers’ Association, said in a press conference on Sunday that energy shortages have hit the cement sector earlier than in previous years. “Typically, gas supply to cement plants was limited from late November, but this year, restrictions began on October 7. Similarly, electricity limitations that usually start in February have already come into effect, disrupting operations at many cement factories,” he said.

Alvandian noted that alongside gas and electricity shortages, cement plants also face challenges in securing alternative fuel such as mazut. “This issue stems from transportation constraints, as power plants are prioritized for fuel supply, leaving cement factories to receive mazut later,” he added.

The official reported that clinker production in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 21) reached 50 million tons, marking a 3-million-ton decline compared to the same period last year. Cement output during the same timeframe stood at 48 million tons, reflecting a 400,000-ton decrease year-on-year.

“Last year, total cement production amounted to 76 million tons. Given the ongoing gas and electricity limitations, we forecast that this year’s output will ultimately reach 70 million tons,” he concluded.

