Iran achieves record gas output at South Pars

TEHRAN – Iran has set a new record for natural gas production at the South Pars field, reaching 712 million cubic meters per day, according to the head of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of the giant field development.

Touraj Dehghani announced the milestone, attributing it to the efforts of over 1,500 workers operating 39 offshore platforms and 350 wells across the shared gas field, Shana reported.

"Our colleagues have worked tirelessly, particularly after the unexpected arrival of cold weather, to ensure stable production, leading to this record extraction level," Dehghani said.

Iran holds the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves, ranks as the third-largest producer, and is the fourth-largest consumer globally. Dehghani noted the disparity between energy production and consumption, calling the country’s energy usage—especially gas—excessive relative to its population, geography, and industrial needs.

“Pars Oil and Gas Company is the primary supplier of natural gas in Iran, producing over 70 percent of the country’s total output,” he said.

The official highlighted the role of recent major maintenance projects in ensuring continuous and safe gas production from South Pars. However, he cautioned that despite these efforts, Iran faces significant energy imbalances.

“While increasing production is a key solution, addressing energy demand through proper management policies is equally essential,” he added, citing years of neglect in managing domestic gas consumption.

Amid concerns over rising winter demand, the government has launched the “2.0 Degrees Lower” campaign, encouraging households and industries to reduce heating temperatures. Dehghani stressed the impact of small actions, noting, “Reducing the ambient temperature by just one degree can save the equivalent of 25 million cubic meters of gas, roughly the output of one phase of South Pars.”

“If all gas consumers cooperate and implement this initiative, we can save over 50 million cubic meters of gas daily, easing short-term supply challenges during winter,” he added.

The call for energy conservation comes amid a cold snap across the country. President Masoud Pezeshkian, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, and other officials have urged citizens, through public statements and campaigns, to actively participate in energy-saving measures to ensure sufficient winter fuel supplies.

EF/MA