The Four Horsemen of an Apocalypse may be riding furiously in full display…

NORTH CAROLINA - America is so crazed with meting out or supporting violence and theft (and even genocide, the crime of crimes, in Palestine) either alone or through its so-called allies such as the Apartheid Abomination, that it like Israel has become the most hated countries by a vast majority of humanity. This is well deserved. The dark denizens of Washington are so corrupted by bribery and greed that it boggles the mind and tortures hearts in much of the world.

It’s not as if the American people are “bad”. Most are not just like people everywhere. But they by and large are dangerously ignorant and much of the reason for that is a mainstream U.S. media that does not tell truths but spews lies and misinformation. The Tehran Times, in which I have written hundreds of commentaries over more than five recent years, is a newspaper devoted to telling more truths in a month than the New York Times, say, or the Washington Post has published on foreign matters, foreign governments and countries than mainstream media has published in this century. Americans are unaware that the current Iranian government has attempted to send positive vibes to the U.S. to lift sanctions by restoring something like the JCPOA, for one thing, but all the Wall Street Journal has posted is an article of late about how the upcoming Trump regime is beginning to study whether to try to destroy Iran’s nuclear research along with, of course, the criminal Zionists. Such puts at grave risk all the U.S. military facilities in the Persian Gulf as well as the oil and gas facilities of cowardly Arab “allies”. Oil at $200 a barrel or more? Say goodbye to economic prosperity in the West at least. How stupid is that?

And how stupid are the assertions of some individuals in the U.S. Congress to explain that the appearance of a number of drones spotted flying over the coast of New Jersey and some other locations are owned by Iran and have been launched by some Iranian “mothership” lurking somewhere in the Atlantic off the East Coast of the U.S.? Talk about unfounded U.S. paranoia! It’s getting to the point of realizing that sanity is largely absent in Washington and the U.S. government proclaims the drones are some kind of mystery and does not know where they are coming from. However, it is easy to imagine the CIA may have a hand in their appearance.

A self-proclaimed Zionist, Biden is on his way out and creating wreckage for Trump to bear — Biden the worst President in recent decades. He is better suited for work in the costume of a clown vendor selling hotdogs at an amusement park in Atlantic City or Coney Island near New York City. This moron ignited two unnecessary wars: the Ziowar on Gaza and Lebanon and others and the semi-proxy war in Ukraine on Russia. A million or more Ukrainians have died so far according to ABC News, and up to 300,000 plus Palestinians by some estimates and also thousands of Lebanese citizens.

Americans of sound mind wait to see what Trump will do. No doubt he will clean up at least some of the corruption and waste and bad governance in Washington, but what will he do in West Asia? Will he spark World War 3 by attacking Iran? It’s additionally insane that the U.S. has backed terrorists, al-Qaeda rebranded, in Syria although former dictator Assad was no paragon of virtue aside from the fact that he was a pillar of the so-called Axis of Resistance against Zionist genocide, land theft and other crimes.

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, mentioned in the Christian New Testament, must be revised to cite Hubris, Arrogance, Ignorance and Greed, which all are operating factors dominating U.S. foreign policy and the U.S. “empire”. And there is just two things at the moment that seem to be looming ahead that could put a potential halt to the mess the Biden administration and other “leaders” going back to the 1990s have created: potential economic collapse in the U.S. along with the monetary failure of the fiat dollar. The U.S. is sitting on 36 plus trillion in debts, much of that related to decades of warmongering, not to mention unfunded financial liabilities of an estimated $200 trillion. Never in the history of the world has a country wracked up so much debt. These numbers are astounding. The U.S. has all but bankrupted itself and does not fully know it yet because the House of Cards has not yet come crashing down. The Pentagon’s declared plans in about 2000 were revealed by General Wesley Clark: to virtually destroy seven countries, starting with Iraq, mostly for the benefit of Zionist predators. Syria has been destroyed this month and among the seven countries cited all but Iran has not been wrecked.

However, one positive thing is surely happening. More Americans are waking up to the dangers they face. Here in North Carolina, this commentator knows scores of friends who live in often sleepless trepidation and angst about what Washington has done and continues to do.