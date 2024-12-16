Discover the enchanting Maharloo Lake: a pink paradise

TEHRAN - Nestled in the breathtaking Fars province, just southeast of Shiraz, Maharloo Lake is a must-visit destination for nature lovers and adventurers alike.

Famous for its vibrant pink hues, seasonal transformations, and unique ecological features, this extraordinary lake, which is also known as Daryacheh-ye-Namak, offers an unforgettable travel experience.

Spanning some 600 square kilometers, Maharloo Lake is a saltwater lake that thrives in the cooler months of autumn and winter, replenished by frequent rains and the Sultanabad and Khosh rivers.

During summer, the lake often dries up, leaving behind a shimmering salt crust. Its pink color, caused by red algae (Dunaliella salina) thriving in the saline water, becomes most vivid in the warm seasons, particularly summer, when high temperatures amplify the lake's salinity.

Wildlife haven

Maharloo Lake is home to a variety of wildlife, including migratory birds such as flamingos, shelducks, sandpipers, and green ducks.

In the past, up to 150,000 flamingos graced the lake’s shores. Surrounding the lake, you might even encounter wild cats, hyenas, and jackals, enriching the biodiversity of this fascinating area.

A journey through time

This ancient lake, whose origins trace back over 20,000 years, holds geological and historical significance. Its synclinal sedimentary bed is enriched with clay minerals, quartz, and carbonate rocks, and its connection to the Cambrian period adds to its intrigue.

The nearby Maharloo village, once known as Dasht-e-Gol, dates back to the Safavid era and charms visitors with its arched windows, lush pomegranate and almond orchards, and a famous mineral spring known for its healing properties.

When to visit

The best time to visit Maharloo Lake is during late winter and spring when the weather is mild and the lake is full, showcasing its striking hues of pink and red.

While summer reveals the most vivid pink tones, travelers should be prepared for the region's intense heat. Autumn and winter, though cooler, offer an excellent opportunity to witness the lake’s tranquil beauty and its seasonal rebirth.

Getting there

Maharloo Lake is conveniently accessible via a 57-kilometer drive from Shiraz on the road to Fasa.

The nearby Maharloo village, with its picturesque surroundings and rich cultural heritage, makes for a perfect complement to your lake visit.

A photographer’s dream

The sunset at Maharloo Lake is nothing short of magical. As the golden light dances on the pink waters, the serene beauty of this natural masterpiece creates a scene that photographers and travelers alike will treasure forever.

Experience the spellbinding allure of Maharloo Lake, where nature’s artistry meets ancient history. It’s a journey that promises serenity, inspiration, and unforgettable memories.

