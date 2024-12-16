Assembly of Experts issues statement on Syria crisis, lauds Leader’s remarks

TEHRAN – In light of the recent events in West Asia, particularly in Syria, the Assembly of Experts has issued a comprehensive statement reaffirming their unwavering support for the Resistance.

The body highlighted how Western media has attempted to portray a favorable image of the Takfiri terrorists that toppled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, influencing global public opinion. “However, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s recent remarks have clarified the realities of this malign movement and the hidden and visible forces behind these actions against the Axis of Resistance.”

The Assembly of Experts expressed gratitude for the Leader's insightful positions on Syria, his hopeful outlook for the country’s future, and the expansion of the Resistance movement in the region. It also paid tribute to the great leaders and martyrs of the Resistance front.

Emphasizing the importance of "resistance" and "steadfastness" against global arrogance—led by the United States and Israel—the body stated that these are the only ways to achieve victory over the enemies of Islam and Muslims. “Compromising with global oppressors has no end,” the statement warned.

“Victory and triumph will belong to the truth and its followers. The only way to overcome falsehood is by strengthening faith,” the statement concluded.