Tehran-Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival opens at Aab-o-Atash park

TEHRAN-The 20th Tehran-Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival kicked off at the Aab-o-Atash park in Tehran on Monday with the march of a large carnival of puppets, artists, and children, which was accompanied by live musical performances.

The opening of the festival also included educational workshops for different ages, musical performances with giant puppets, and fireworks, Honaronline reported.

This year’s edition of the festival includes outdoor shows, international performances, a playwriting competition, a 100-second short film category for virtual platforms, and exhibitions showcasing technical innovations in puppetry.

Alongside performances, the festival hosts specialized panels, workshops, and discussions to provide participants with further insights into the art of puppetry. This year’s festival will be held under the theme “White Dream of Friendship”.

Since its inception in 1989, the Tehran-Mobarak Festival has established itself as a prestigious cultural gathering in Iran, attracting puppet theater troupes from around the world. The festival not only showcases international talent but also promotes the rich tradition of puppet theater.

The 20th Tehran-Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival will conclude on January 2, 2025.

