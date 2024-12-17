JCPOA no longer relevant, says IAEA chief 

TEHRAN – Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is no longer viable, appearing to place sole responsibility for the 2015 nuclear deal's lame-duck state on Iran.

"The philosophy of the initial JCPOA agreement can be used as a basis, but the agreement itself is no longer necessary," Grossi remarked during his visit to Italy for discussions with the Foreign Ministry.

The UN nuclear chief pointed out that Iran is now enriching uranium to levels of 60%, a threshold that he said brings the country close to the capability to produce military-grade uranium, which requires enrichment to 90%. "Iran is rapidly approaching the status of a nuclear state," he claimed.

Grossi, however, omitted any mention of the West's abandonment of the deal, the factor that prompted Iran to curtail some of its JCPOA commitments in the first place.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries (the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Russia, and China). It aimed to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the termination of sanctions.

Washington, however, unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018 and reimposed sanctions against Iran. European signatories to the deal not only failed to take the sting out of U.S. sanctions but also came up with anti-Iran bans of their own.

Tehran began to scale back on some of its JCPOA commitments in 2020, under a new law passed by the Iranian parliament.

