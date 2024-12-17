US attempts to frame Iran for Jordan drone attack as it files federal charges against two citizens

TEHRAN – The U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday that two citizens are facing federal charges in connection to a January attack by Iraqi Resistance groups against an American base at the Syria-Jordan border.

The two male American citizens of Iranian descent have been accused of "conspiring to export electronic equipment from the United States to Iran." It remains unclear how these charges, even if substantiated, would hold the individuals responsible for the drone attack that killed three American soldiers and injuries to at least 30 others.

According to a DOJ news release, the two men worked to evade U.S. sanctions by sending U.S. technology from a Massachusetts-based microelectronics manufacturer. One of them is also being charged with “providing material” to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

Over the past 15 months, Resistance groups have launched numerous attacks on unauthorized American bases in Syria and Iraq. These assaults have been motivated either by solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, who face daily bombardment from American-supplied weaponry, or as a protest against Washington's unlawful presence in the region.

Washington usually blames Iran for the attacks, due to Tehran’s strong alliance with Resistance forces across the country. Iranian officials have repeatedly said that while they support the Resistance, they do not have authority over the groups’ actions.

It seems that the accusations against the two citizens also attempt to suggest that Iranian drones utilize Western-smuggled materials—a claim analysts largely dismiss. They argue that Iran's substantial and advanced weapons arsenal could not exist if it relied on imported components, given four decades of stringent Western sanctions.

Washington’s use of misinformation and lies to justify hostile acts

The United States has a history of employing various pretexts and disseminating questionable information to cast Iran as a hostile actor and justify its own potentially aggressive actions. These narratives often center around alleged Iranian interference in U.S. internal affairs, accusations of support for terrorists, and Iran-orchestrated plots to assassinate U.S. officials.

For instance, during the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign, Donald Trump was the target of at least two assassination attempts. While threats against American politicians are not unprecedented or uncommon, U.S. authorities accused Iran of involvement without presenting any evidence whatsoever.

Most recently, a congressman said an Iranian “mothership” was behind mysterious drone sightings over the U.S. State of New Jersey. The Pentagon was quick to deny that allegation.

This strategy of manufactured grievance allows the U.S. to frame its actions such as debilitating sanctions as defensive, even when they are perceived as offensive by other nations.

